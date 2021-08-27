All three LeFlore County teams' games came down to the wire in Week 0 this Friday night, and two of them won. Here are the scores.
Poteau 35, Bishop Kelley 28
Pocola 20, Wilburton 19
North Rock Creek 12, Heavener 6 (OT)
All three LeFlore County teams' games came down to the wire in Week 0 this Friday night, and two of them won. Here are the scores.
Poteau 35, Bishop Kelley 28
Pocola 20, Wilburton 19
North Rock Creek 12, Heavener 6 (OT)
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.