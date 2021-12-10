LeFlore's boys basketball team kept up its hot shooting against nearby rival Wister to make the final of its home tournament, the Nadine Carpenter Invitational. Here's a quick look at the Friday boys action, followed by Saturday's schedule.
Winners bracket semifinals
LeFlore 70, Wister 49
LeFlore led 34-18 at halftime. Wister came as close as 36-24 early in the third quarter, but the Savages rattled off nine straight points, capped by a transition layup by Bo Dacus off a no-look pass by Westin Durant for a 45-24 advantage midway through the period.
LeFlore was ahead 53-40 at the end of the third quarter.
The Savages made nine 3-pointers. Dacus led the team with 19 points. C.J. Halford led Wister with 17 points.
Quinton 63, Smithville 46
Losers bracket semifinal
McCurtain 59, Eagletown 53
Brandon Labor led McCurtain with 14 points. Ben Bond had 13 points. McCurtain held on after a 16-point third-quarter lead dwindled to only two by the last minute of the game.
Saturday schedule
Girls
Consolation final: Wister vs. Smithville 12 p.m.
Third-place game: Keota vs. Quinton 3 p.m.
Final: LeFlore vs. McCurtain 6 p.m.
Boys
Consolation final: McCurtain vs. Haileyville 1:30 p.m.
Third place game: Wister vs. Smithville 4:30 p.m.
Final: LeFlore vs. Quinton 7:30 p.m.
Highlights from other Friday action
Roland girls 40, Poteau 33 (Poteau: Kail Chitwood 12 points)
Roland boys 52, Poteau 43 (stats not yet available)
Howe boys 38, Buffalo Valley 29 (Howe: Jensin Coggins 17 points, BV: Jace Hunter 10 points) (Crowder Tournament) Saturday: Final: Howe vs. Morris 7 p.m., Third-place game: BV vs. Wetumka 4 p.m.
El Reno girls 56, Howe 54 (Taco Bell Tournament of Champions at Southside HS in Fort Smith, Ark.) Saturday: Howe vs. FS-Southside 1 p.m.
Sallisaw boys 39, Spiro 35 OT (Spiro: Zander Riggs, Jared Huff 9 points each)
Sallisaw girls 45, Spiro 42 (Spiro: Lily Blankenship 13 points)
Arkoma girls 41, Union Christian (Ark.) 31 (Battle on the Border in Arkoma) (Sarah Lanham: 15 points)
Broken Bow girls 47, Talihina 24 (Talihina: Jessica Stowell, Malaree Morris 5 points each)
Wilburton boys 66, Whitesboro 36 (Hartshorne Pick and Shovel Classic)