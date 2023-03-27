Pocola and Red Oak's softball teams have started the slow-pitch seasons unbeaten and stand atop the initial rankings for their respective class as they were released on Monday.
Pocola (8-0), which won the Class 3A slow-pitch state title last spring, shut out six of its first eight opponents and scored at least 12 runs against seven of them. Pocola stands atop Class 4A with 657 vote points and 32 first-place votes. Heavener (9-5) is ranked ninth in 4A, having scored double digits in nine of its first 14 games. Howe (1-3), which reached the Class 4A state quarterfinal last year, is ranked 14th in 4A.
Red Oak (10-0), which earned wins in its home festival on Friday against Broken Bow (7-2, ranked fourth in 5A), Jenks (6-2, ranked fifth in 6A) and Howe, received 16 first-place votes and 518 vote points to top Class A, 21 more vote points than No. 2 Stuart (12-3). LeFlore (7-4) is ranked ninth in Class A. Cameron (5-2) is ranked 12th.
Whitesboro (8-4) is ranked third in Class B in the first season that has Class B for slow-pitch. Whitesboro, which reached the Class A state semifinals last year, scored double digits in six of its first 12 games. Buffalo Valley (6-6) is ranked sixth in Class B.
In the baseball rankings, Wister (7-2) remains fifth in 2A after taking third in the Rattan Tournament. Panama (7-3) rose a spot to No. 10 in 2A after going 1-1 at the Alma (Ark.) Wood Bat Tournament.
Red Oak (4-1) is ranked eighth in Class A. In Class B, Buffalo Valley (3-2) is ranked 12th while Cameron (10-5) is ranked 15th.