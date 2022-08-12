Whitesboro completed a sweep of its home tournament with sterling pitching by Madison Grogan. Pocola squelched major competition in Broken Arrow. Poteau and Red Oak earned wins at the Wilburton Festival
Wilburton Festival
Red Oak 2, Poteau 0
Maycee Butcher and Hayden White each went three innings while shutting out Poteau, which managed three hits, including two by Parker Patterson. Red Oak's Graciee Noggle went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Kaylee Cannon was 2-for-3.
Poteau 9, Antlers 1
Poteau (3-1) had a four-run third inning and a three-run fourth. Maggie Wheat pitched a perfect inning, and Emma Hackler threw four innings, allowing two hits and striking out eight batters. Kiera Cox and Briley Bowman both went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Red Oak 8, Kansas 3
Kaytee Hood, Graciee Noggle and Courtney Adams each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Hood tripled. White struck out eight batters in six innings.
Buffalo Valley 7, Antlers 0
BV (4-0) had a four-run first inning and a three-run third. Hannah Dockery homered and had four RBIs. Courtney Grey pitched a five-inning two-hitter with 12 strikeouts.
Broken Arrow Tournament
Pocola 1, Erie (Colo.) 0
Allyssa Parker pitched a six-inning one-hitter. She threw only 59 pitches. Maci Maxwell had a hit and a walk. Dauslyn Brown scored the lone run. Riley Jerrell walked twice.
Pocola 3, Fairland 2
Pocola had a three-run first inning, with Kail Chitwood hitting a two-run single. Kyleigh Combs threw four strikeouts in three scoreless innings. Lety Parga was 2-for-3.
Pocola 8, Owasso 1
Pocola (7-0) knocked off the 2021 Class 6A runner-up by pouncing on five errors and posting a three-run first inning and a four-run fourth. Parker struck out eight batters. Parker went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Jerrell and Kylee Merritt both went 2-for-3 with Merritt driving in a run.
Ripley Tournament
Silo 9, Wister 0
Kaylea Underwood and Haven Brown had hits.
Wister 3, Lindsay 0
Maggie Wilson homered, walked and had two RBIs. Kinley Branscum had a hit and a walk.
Big 8 Conference Tournament
Howe 4, Vian 1
Howe beat Vian to advance to the championship game.
Oktaha 6, Howe 4
Howe took the conference tournament runner-up finish. Howe led 3-2 in the top of the third inning, but Oktaha tied it in the bottom of the third and took a 5-3 lead on a two-run double in the fourth. Joz Johnson and Gracie Lute both went 3-for-4 with Lute driving in a run. Kaydence Delt had a hit, a walk and an RBI.
Whitesboro Fast-Pitch Tournament
Whitesboro 5, Pittsburg 0
Addison Walker went 2-for-3. Madison Grogan threw a four-inning one-hitter with seven strikeouts.
Panama 4, Indianola 3
Panama started consolation bracket play with the win.
Pittsburg 5, Panama 3
Panama (2-3) tied it at 3 in the third inning, but Pittsburg retook the lead in the fourth. Panama's Kayla Miller went 2-for-2. Haylee Holley had a triple and three RBIs.
Whitesboro 5, Pittsburg 0
Madison Grogan pitched a five-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts and a walk. At the plate, she went 2-for-3, as did Linley Collins. Addison Walker had a triple and three RBIs.
Other softball
Porum 14, Arkoma 0
Arkoma's Kaydence Batt and Kiarra Butler hit doubles.
Spiro 9, Talihina 1
For Spiro (3-0) Lindsey Wortham went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Layla Sons had a double, two walks and an RBI. Kami Autrey pitched a five-inning one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and two walks. She also hit a triple. Malaree Morris had Talihina's hit.
Tishomingo 8, Heavener 2
Cayleigh McGee and McKinley Alexander had two hits each, with Alexander produced a run for Heavener (1-2) in the road district loss.