Following its 28-14 loss at Broken Bow on Friday, Poteau's football team fell to second place in District 4A-4. The Pirates are seeking a win in a response as they hold on to a chance for the district title.
In regard to rallying for a district title, Poteau senior wide receiver/defensive back Jace Hall and senior lineman Cho Cho Ramirez both said that head coach Greg Werner told the team that they would try to win every next game and see what happens.
Poteau (5-2, 3-1 district) can win the district title if it wins its last three games and Broken Bow (6-1, 4-0 district) loses two of its last three or if Poteau wins its last three by at least 15 points and Broken Bow loses to Ada or Hilldale by at least 12 points and there is a three-way tie.
Poteau's road through the district continues with Sallisaw (0-7, 0-4 district) at home on Friday.
Poteau has scored 27.1 points per game and allowed 16.9 per game. For the first time since 2017, Poteau has three games out of its first seven in which it allowed 20 or more points.
"It's all about working on us. There are a lot of mistakes that we made, and I think that we've worked really hard this week on fixing those mistakes and becoming more of a family," Ramirez said. "We're getting better as a team. We just need to keep working on little mistakes we keep making as a team."
Hall added that the team is finding the fixes to those problems.
Poteau is keeping a count of the number of days since its defense last earned a takeaway after it did not force a turnover against Broken Bow.
"We've been focusing on getting the ball loose," Ramirez said.
Ramirez said there is an equal amount of pressure on both sides of the ball.
"One side of the ball can't do the entire game," he said.
Sallisaw averages 11.9 points per game and allows 40.4 per game.
Poteau has won five straight meetings with Sallisaw, including 52-0 last year.
Poteau stat leaders
Passing: Sam Tecla 31/46 (67.4 percent), 342 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INT.
Rushing: Dax Collins 682 yards (10.7 yards/carry), 6 TDs; Jackson Sommers 559 yards (6.2 yards/carry), 3 TDs; Holden Mattox 258 yards (5 yards/carry), 2 TDs; Kix Fenton 118 yards (4.2 yards/carry); Wyatt Gamble 103 yards (6.4 yards/carry), 1 TD.
Receiving: Collins 6 catches, 103 yards (17.2 yards/catch), 1 TD; Wesley Garrett 9 catches, 57 yards (6.3 yards/catch); Gamble 4 catches, 47 yards (11.8 yards/catch) 1 TD.
Tackles: Kix Fenton 43 (34 solo), Tyler Fassio 42 (30 solo), Darion Brooks 38 (31 solo), Jagger Dodson 34 (28 solo), Holden Mattox 29 (25 solo).
Sacks: Connor May, Kix Fenton 2 each, Kord Fenton, Darion Brooks 1 each.
Interceptions: Gamble 4, Dodson 2, Jackson Sommers 1.
Kicking/punting: Ethan McBee 13 punts, 33.6 yards per punt, 4/6 field goals, 22/22 extra points.