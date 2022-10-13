After having the 2020 Poteau Balloon Fest canceled due to the pandemic, the second straight one since then, the 15th annual Poteau Balloon Fest, will take place Friday and Saturday, with gates opening at noon Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday at the LeFlore County Fairgrounds.
"It's actually the second Balloon Fest coming out of missing the 2020 COVID year, but also it is a big mark for us as it's our 15th anniversary (of the event)," Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Director Karen Wages said. "So, the Balloon Fest is now Oklahoma's longest-running balloon fest. We're going to have a good two-day event."

