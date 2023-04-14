The 16th annual Eastern Oklahoma Agriculture Trade Show will be all day Saturday at the LeFlore County Fairgrounds.
Admission is free, and the doors will open at 8:30 a.m.
The full-day event, that ends with the final door prizes being awarded at 3:30 p.m., will have three presentations/classes during the morning and three presentations during the afternoon.
The lone morning presentation at 9 a.m. will be by Grand River Dam Authority Representative Jeri Fleming regarding the ecosystem and watershed management.
"There's a new impaired water list that's come out last month," LeFlore County Conservation District Representative Lisa Grey said during last Thursday afternoon's Poteau Kiwanis Club meeting at Western Sizzlin. "Holson Creek has been added to it. Wister Lake is on it, and now they've added Holson Creek. Holson Creek is based on PH. Wister Lake is because of sedimentation and nutrients. So, when they're putting poultry litter on, that's when education becomes really necessary. Before the declared Wister Lake an impaired water 20 to 30 years ago, people would just use pesticides for poultry litter in excess. Now, you're required to test. To transport litter, there has to be full litter testing."
The first of two credit hour classes will be presented by Extension Waste Management Specialist Doug Hamilton on an update on Oklahoma rules and regulations that will begin at 9:30 a.m.
"In September and October, Oklahoma came up with new agriculture regulations for poultry operationsm" Grey said. "It's made it a whole new ballgame right now for poultry, so we'll have a rules and regulations update."
At 11 a.m., Oklahoma State University Extension Office's Northeast Area Agronomist Brian Pugh will conduct a class regarding weed considerations following applying nutrtients.
"You may know people who have their pesticide license, poultry litter license or you work a lot on the farm," Grey said. "If you have a poultry litter license or spread poultry litter, this will get your poultry hours here — plus a chance at door prizes. This is the first time we've done a topic that includes pesticide applicators licenses through the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture."
After a free lunch that is being sponsored by OK Foods, three will be three afternoon presentations — a symbiotic aquaponics demonstration at 1 p.m., a look at the future of the beef industry by Oklahoma Quality Beef Network Program Coordinator Paul Vining and former OSU Extension Office staff member and current Southeast Area Livestock Specialist Brian Freking at 2 p.m. and a beekeeping demonstration by Assistant Professor for the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Economics Dr. Courtney Bir at 2:45 p.m.
Besides the classes and presentations, Grey is expecting around 20 vendors with products ranging from agriculture chemicals to farm equipment and supplies to metal and fencing supplies to feed and seed dealers, lending institutions and government services.
Grey said that more than 150 individuals visited last year's show. She also shared with how this event essentially got off the ground.
"About 16 years ago, Kenneth Risenhoover and us started doing this as a fun way to do the pesticide applicator continuing education and poultry litter continuing education," she said. "It was hard to get everybody just to come in and take their classes — and before everyone was into computers. So, you had to get everybody together. To get three hours of credit, you had to take like four hours of classes. You can imagine sitting for four hours in a class — it's really boring. So, we decided if we made it one big trade show, people can come visit with their neighbors, get door prizes and get more attendance."
For many years, this event took place on Fridays, but feedback about changing the day the event takes place to Saturday prompted the event's move to Saturday for this year.
"With the feedback we've gotten the last few years, so many people work during the day," Grey said. "People can't afford to be part-time farmers. When this all started, we had more full-time farmers who would feed the cows of a morning and come over for a few hours. Now, so many people, even if they have poultry farms, have to manage it, and it's no longer a part-time job. It's a full-time job to keep the farm going. We're hoping this (moving to Saturday) will make it easier for people that have a job and a farm to do both."
During Grey's presentation to the Poteau Kiwanis Club last Thursday, she also plugged something her daughter, OSU Extension Office Agriculture/4-H Educator Liana Jones, is doing with regarding soil.
"For soil testing, you just take your soil test at the OSU Extension Office, and (Jones) has probes," Grey said. "It costs about $10 to $15 to do a soil test. It's a good way to get what you need (in the soil) for your garden."