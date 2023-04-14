LISA GREY SPEAKS TO KIWANIS CLUB
LeFlore County Conservation District Representative Lisa Grey talks to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting April 6 at Western Sizzlin.
PDN photo by David Seeley
The 16th annual Eastern Oklahoma Agriculture Trade Show will be all day Saturday at the LeFlore County Fairgrounds.
Admission is free, and the doors will open at 8:30 a.m.

