It’s hard to believe that the 2021 legislative session is coming to a close. The past 16 weeks have been rather busy, but extremely productive. I’m proud to share that we’ve accomplished many of the priorities we set for ourselves prior to session.
We passed major reforms for the hiring, firing and promoting of state employees by eliminating the Merit Protection System, effectively overhauling the state’s human resource system. The measure eliminates the current system, which categorizes employees as “classified,” “unclassified” and “at-will.” Basically, this measure will make it easier for managers to reward great employees and hire qualified individuals.
We also approved a measure that would ban the teaching of critical race theory in our schools — a dangerous teaching method that claims people are inherently racist based on their skin color. No child should go to school and be taught that one person is better than the other based on their race. This is the definition of racism, and I was shocked by the news that some schools in our state were teaching these concepts. We must leave parenting to the family unit and keep this discriminatory rhetoric out of our schools.
Redistricting was one of our biggest issues to tackle this session, and we conducted the most transparent redistricting process in state history. Not only did we draw and pass fair maps with new legislative boundaries, but we did so with only one ‘no’ vote in the entire Senate. Like I’ve shared before, Senate District 5 is changing, but the new lines won’t go into effect until November 2022. We will have to reconvene in a special session later this fall to draw the congressional lines based on official census data. If we need to modify any of our state House or Senate districts, we’ll be able to do it at that time.
Finally — we just passed the 2022 budget last Thursday, sending the measure to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt for his final approval. I touched last week on some of the priorities the budget included, like increased education funding, investments in broadband access for rural Oklahoma and an increase in state savings. However, we also cut taxes for hard-working Oklahomans in this budget, which will leave more of your hard-earned money in your pocket. The personal income tax will decrease from five percent to 4.75 percent, and the corporate income tax will be slashed from six to four percent. I’m pleased this priority was able to make it to the finish line.
We are constitutionally required to adjourn from session by 5 p.m. Friday, so we’ll be working on tying up loose ends until then. I’ll keep you updated.
Thank you for allowing me to be your voice at our state Capitol. If you have any questions about legislation or need assistance with an issue, please contact me by e-mail at George.Burns@oksenate.gov or by telephone at (405) 521-5614.
Burns is the District 5 state senator, whose district covers portions of LeFlore County as well as McCurtain and Pushmataha counties.