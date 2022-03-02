breaking
2022 LeFlore County Junior Livestock Show Results
Barrow
Grand Champion — Kaylyn Upchurch, Spiro FFA.
Reserve Champion — Haley Wolff, Spiro FFA.
Bronze Champion — Kaylyn Upchurch, Spiro FFA.
Gilt
Grand Champion — Kaylyn Upchurch, Spiro FFA.
Reserve Champion — Lainey Dyer, Cameron FFA.
Bronze Champion — London Dyer, Cameron FFA.
Heifer
Grand Champion — Travis Cord Clem, Poteau 4-H.
Reserve Champion — Kord Fenton, Poteau FFA.
Bronze Champion — Aiden McLemore, Spiro FFA.
Steer
Grand Champion — Konner Upton, Wister FFA.
Reserve Champion — Kashen Beshear, Wister 4-H.
Bronze Champion — Kix Fenton, Poteau FFA.
Doe
Grand Champion — Saylor Conrad, Spiro 4-H.
Reserve Champion — Jasper Shipman, Fanshawe 4-H.
Bronze Champion — Kashlyn Strother, Spiro 4-H.
Wether Goat
Grand Champion — Ava McLemore, Spiro FFA.
Reserve Champion — Saylor Conrad, Spiro 4-H.
Bronze Champion — Paisley Beshear, Wister FFA.
Ewe
Grand Champion — Zoey Chaplin, Arrow Academy 4-H.
Reserve Champion — Paisley Beshear, Wister FFA.
Bronze Champion — Sadie Craig, Whitesboro FFA.
Lamb
Grand Champion — Paisley Beshear, Wister FFA.
Reserve Champion — Bethany Effinger, Wister FFA.
Bronze Champion — Paisley Beshear, Wister FFA.
Showmanship Awards
Junior Swine Showmanship — Natalie Hale, Spiro 4-H.
Intermediate Swine Showmanship — London Dyer, Cameron FFA.
Senior Swine Showmanship — Lainey Dyer, Cameron FFA.
Junior Beef Showmanship — Travis Cord Clem, Poteau 4-H.
Intermediate Beef Showmanship — Aiden McLemore, Spiro FFA.
Senior Beef Showmanship — Molly Kreutzer, Talihina FFA.
Junior Goat Showmanship — Whitney Reece, Poteau 4-H.
Intermediate Goat Showmanship — Paisley Beshear, Wister FFA.
Senior Goat Showmanship — Tucker Conrad, Spiro FFA.
Junior Sheep Showmanship — Lambri England, Arrow Academy 4-H.
Intermediate Sheep Showmanship — Paisley Beshear, Wister FFA.
Senior Sheep Showmanship — Sadie Craig, Whitesboro FFA.
