breaking
2022 Lights on the Island will be turned on Friday night
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
The 2022 Lights on the Island at Wister Lake will be turned on for the first time Friday night and will last until the end of December.
"Usually it (turning on the lights) is around Thanksgiving or Black Friday, but because we're getting more efficient — and Bob and Donella Hawley are the ones who totally do that, and they were able to start working on it earlier," Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages said. "Bob and Donella have worked throughout the summer. We are earlier than ever (in turning on the lights) this year. So, we're excited about opening up (Friday night), which will be just a trial run night. We want people to come out. The cooler weather is bringing on the Christmas vibes. It's right on point with everyone putting their trees up."
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- 2022 Lights on the Island will be turned on Friday night
- Pocola Public Schools going virtual to end week
- Buffalo Valley splits with Kinta on road
- Election results now certified
- Wister's Ollar signs with Southwest Christian University for track and field
- 6 year old boy killed in Murder/Shooting/Suicide in Choctaw County
- Modern Gun Season Opens Saturday
- Grey signs with Murray State College with championship aspirations
Popular Content
Articles
- Wister's Ollar signs with Southwest Christian University for track and field
- Previewing Howe girls basketball for 2022-23
- Grey signs with Murray State College with championship aspirations
- Pocola's Lairamore signs with CASC for softball
- Murder charges filed on suspect in last week's shooting near Shady Point
- 6 year old boy killed in Murder/Shooting/Suicide in Choctaw County
- Retiring D.A. looks back on successful 16 years
- How LeFlore County Voted in General Election
- Pocola's Chitwood signs with NSU for softball
- Football playoffs Round 2 previews: Poteau-Clinton, Keota-Weleetka
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.