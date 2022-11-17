The 2022 Lights on the Island at Wister Lake will be turned on for the first time Friday night and will last until the end of December.
"Usually it (turning on the lights) is around Thanksgiving or Black Friday, but because we're getting more efficient — and Bob and Donella Hawley are the ones who totally do that, and they were able to start working on it earlier," Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages said. "Bob and Donella have worked throughout the summer. We are earlier than ever (in turning on the lights) this year. So, we're excited about opening up (Friday night), which will be just a trial run night. We want people to come out. The cooler weather is bringing on the Christmas vibes. It's right on point with everyone putting their trees up."

