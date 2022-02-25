The 2022 Polar Plunge has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. March 5 due to weather conditions.
It was slated for 11 a.m. Saturday, but was postponed until the following Saturday.
It will take place at 11 a.m. March 5 at Twyman City Pool.
Check-in will begin at 10 a.m.
All proceeds raised will go to the local Special Olympics chapter.

Tags

Recommended for you