breaking
2023 LeFlore County Junior Livestock Show Results
Does
Grand Champion — Paisley Beshear, Wister.
Reserve Grand Champion — Tucker Conrad, Spiro.
Bronze Champion — Kashlyn Strother, Spiro.
Wether Goats
Grand Champion — Paisley Beshear, Wister.
Reserve Grand Champion — Kashlyn Strother, Spiro.
Bronze Champion — Wyatt Reece, Poteau.
Goats
Grand Champion — Paisley Beshear, Wister.
Reserve Grand Champion — Ava McLemore, Spiro.
Bronze Champion — Gavin McLendon, Wister.
Ewes
Grand Champion — Ava McLemore, Spiro.
Reserve Grand Champion — Zoey Chaplin, Arrow Academy.
Bronze Champion — Preslie House, Poteau.
Wether Lambs
Grand Champion — Ava McLemore, Spiro.
Reserve Grand Champion — Paisley Beshear, Wister.
Bronze Champion — Ava McLemore, Spiro.
Sheep
Grand Champion — Paisley Beshear, Wister.
Reserve Grand Champion — Ava McLemore, Spiro.
Bronze Champion — Cambri England, Arrow Academy.
Heifers
Grand Champion — Kashlyn Strother, Spiro.
Reserve Grand Champion — Cord Clem, Poteau.
Bronze Champion — Saylor Conrad, Spiro.
Steers
Grand Champion — Kashen Beshear, Wister.
Reserve Grand Champion — Greenlee French, Cameron.
Bronze Champion — Kashen Beshear, Wister.
Cattle
Champion Senior Showman — Tucker Conrad, Spiro.
Champion Junior Showman — Greenlee French, Cameron.
Gilts
Grand Champion — Hadlie Hale, Spiro.
Reserve Grand Champion — Lainey Dyer, Cameron.
Bronze Champion — Tanner Hambright, Spiro.
Barrows
Grand Champion — Zaxton Leach, Cameron.
Reserve Grand Champion — Tymber Trowbridge, Talihina.
Bronze Champion — Emmalee Blagg, Whitesboro.
Swine
Champion Senior Showman — London Dyer, Cameron.
Champion Intermediate Showman — Natalie Hale, Spiro.
Champion Junior Showman — Hadlie Hale, Spiro.
Agriculture Mechanics Projects
Team Division
1. Spiro, 2. Heavener, 3. Poteau.
Individual Division
1. Paisley Beshear, Wister, 2. Kashen Beshear, Wister, 3. Kashen Beshear, Wister.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Early voting for Tuesday's special election begins Thursday, ends Friday
- Budget Board approves $120,000 allocation to LCDC fund to help handle payroll until end of fiscal year in June
- 2023 LeFlore County Junior Livestock Show Results
- Poteau Police Department chief tweaking things under his watch
- Sports Maven: Basketball playoff intrigue
- Community saddened by the loss of a beloved Doctor
- County Livestock Show Starts TODAY
- Poteau baseball spaghetti dinner fundraiser
Popular Content
Articles
- Basketball playoffs: Wister Wildcats win overtime thriller vs. Panama, Poteau teams advance, more results
- One person dead after shooting in Pocola
- Wister man loses life in accident near Wilburton
- Florida motorcyclist loses life in accident Monday afternoon
- Wilburton man charged with second-degree murder in last week's fatal accident claiming Wister man
- Antlers Welcomes New Restaurant
- Buffalo Valley Buffaloes win area final, advance to state; Whitesboro girls have another shot after losing nailbiter; more hoops playoff results
- Longtime Poteau lawyer, community leader passes
- Talihina female, infant injured in Friday night single-automobile accident
- Poteau woman dies after skydiving incident in Sallisaw
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.