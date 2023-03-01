Does
Grand Champion — Paisley Beshear, Wister.
Reserve Grand Champion — Tucker Conrad, Spiro.
Bronze Champion — Kashlyn Strother, Spiro.
Wether Goats
Grand Champion — Paisley Beshear, Wister.
Reserve Grand Champion — Kashlyn Strother, Spiro.
Bronze Champion — Wyatt Reece, Poteau.
Goats
Grand Champion — Paisley Beshear, Wister.
Reserve Grand Champion — Ava McLemore, Spiro.
Bronze Champion — Gavin McLendon, Wister.
Ewes
Grand Champion — Ava McLemore, Spiro.
Reserve Grand Champion — Zoey Chaplin, Arrow Academy.
Bronze Champion — Preslie House, Poteau.
Wether Lambs
Grand Champion — Ava McLemore, Spiro.
Reserve Grand Champion — Paisley Beshear, Wister.
Bronze Champion — Ava McLemore, Spiro.
Sheep
Grand Champion — Paisley Beshear, Wister.
Reserve Grand Champion — Ava McLemore, Spiro.
Bronze Champion — Cambri England, Arrow Academy.
Heifers
Grand Champion — Kashlyn Strother, Spiro.
Reserve Grand Champion — Cord Clem, Poteau.
Bronze Champion — Saylor Conrad, Spiro.
Steers
Grand Champion — Kashen Beshear, Wister.
Reserve Grand Champion — Greenlee French, Cameron.
Bronze Champion — Kashen Beshear, Wister.
Cattle
Champion Senior Showman — Tucker Conrad, Spiro.
Champion Junior Showman — Greenlee French, Cameron.
Gilts
Grand Champion — Hadlie Hale, Spiro.
Reserve Grand Champion — Lainey Dyer, Cameron.
Bronze Champion — Tanner Hambright, Spiro.
Barrows
Grand Champion — Zaxton Leach, Cameron.
Reserve Grand Champion — Tymber Trowbridge, Talihina.
Bronze Champion — Emmalee Blagg, Whitesboro.
Swine
Champion Senior Showman — London Dyer, Cameron.
Champion Intermediate Showman — Natalie Hale, Spiro.
Champion Junior Showman — Hadlie Hale, Spiro.
Agriculture Mechanics Projects
Team Division
1. Spiro, 2. Heavener, 3. Poteau.
Individual Division
1. Paisley Beshear, Wister, 2. Kashen Beshear, Wister, 3. Kashen Beshear, Wister.

