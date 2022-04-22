breaking
3 Girls Animal Rescue adoption event set Saturday
3 Girls Animal Rescue will have a pet adoption event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at 28871 North Side Lane, Poteau.
Not only will pets be able to be adopted, but there will be a silent auction on several items and a cookout in which hot dogs or hamburgers along with chips and a beverage will be available for $7 per person.
Pets will be able to get vaccinations for rabies and other diseases as well as having the opportunity to be micro-chipped.
For additional information, e-mail threegirlsanimalrescue@outlook.com or visit its website at www.3girlsanimalrescue.org.
