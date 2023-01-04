breaking
3 Girls Animal Rescue closes its doors
- David Seeley
After a decade of helping dogs and cats find homes, 3 Girls Animal Rescue closed its doors for the final time as it was celebrating its birthday — which was Jan. 1, 2013.
After its creation, 3 Girls Animal Rescue made it its mission to go to local pounds and save dogs and cats from being euthanized.
