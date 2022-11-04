breaking
3 Girls Animal Rescue to participate Saturday in 'Woofstock' in Barling
3 Girls Animal Rescue, along with The Artemis Project, will put on "Woofstock," an adopt-a-thon where patrons can come adopt animals.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 7313 Terry Street near Chaffee Crossing in Barling, Ark.
