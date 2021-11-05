The 33rd annual Fall Foliage Festival will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Talihina Schools Agriculture Building, located at 803 Railroad Street in Talihina.
There will be live entertainment as well as a quilt show, arts and crafts booths and food.
As far as the arts and crafts are concerned, all items must be handcrafted or handmade.
Booth set-up times will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday and 6:30-7:30 a.m. Saturday. All exhibits must remain open until 5 p.m. Saturday.
There will be a car show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a 5K run beginning at 10 a.m.
For additional information, call the Talihina Chamber of Commerce at (918) 567-3434 or e-mail to chamber@talihinacc.com.