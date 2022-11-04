breaking
34th annual Fall Foliage Festival slated Saturday in Talihina
TALIHINA — The Talihina Chamber of Commerce's 34th annual Fall Foliage Festival will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Talihina Schools agriculture barn, located at 803 Railroad Street.
This event gathers crafters from near and far, ensuring a variety of choices of arts and crafts, boutiques, knives, paintings, wreaths, jewelry, plants, baked goods, quilts and so much more.
