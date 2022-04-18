I got a special honor last week. I was visited by two young officers in LeFlore County 4-H during 4-H Day at the Capitol.
Hannah Reed from Poteau shows rabbits. Zoey Chaplin from Wister recently showed a grand champion sheep at the LeFlore County Junior Livestock Show. Both of these young women are homeschooled, and they are just all around great examples of future leaders. I'm glad they came by my office and said hello. 4-H is a great organization that teaches our kids many lessons from agriculture to leadership to hard work and being a responsible citizen.
In addition to getting to meet Hannah and Zoey, it was a double honor to have my House Bill 2991 recognized on the House floor during 4-H Day. This bill will give our 4-H kids an excused absence from school if they are taking part in a sanctioned 4-H project or event. The bill has passed committee on the Senate side and now awaits a vote on the floor of that chamber.
4-H Day at the Capitol
- Oklahoma District 3 Representative Rick West
