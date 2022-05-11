For the first time since 2019, the halls of the Oklahoma State Capitol were filled green on April 12 as more than 100 4-H students from across the state, as well as Langston University, took part in the 23rd annual State 4-H Day at the Capitol.
“It was such an amazing day for our youth to have this opportunity to meet with our state legislators,” said Steve Beck, state 4-H program leader for the Oklahoma 4-H Youth Development program. “I think our club members and our state senators and representatives appreciate this opportunity to come together and learn from one another. The kids got to tell their 4-H story and the state leaders were able to share about the legislative process.”
Representing LeFlore County at the State Capitol were Hannah Reed and Zoey Chaplin. They met with District 3 State Rep. Rick West in his Capitol offices. West was the recipient of the LeFlore County 4-H “Friend of 4-H” award at the yearly awards ceremony in 2021.