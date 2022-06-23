The 46th Annual Livingston Buck and Angeline Mitchell White Reunion will take place beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dale Cox Community Center in Poteau.
Come early and visit. Lunch will begin at noon. Bring a covered dish and/or dessert, maybe even a liter of pop, tea or lemonade.
Also bring your old pictures or your genealogy.
For more information, call Traci Cox at (918) 677-2235 or Kim Robertson at (918) 647-6153, or go to the family's Facebook page — Livingston Buck and Angeline Mitchell White Family.

