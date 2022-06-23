breaking
46th annual Livingston Buck/Angeline Mitchell White reunion slated Saturday
The 46th Annual Livingston Buck and Angeline Mitchell White Reunion will take place beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dale Cox Community Center in Poteau.
Come early and visit. Lunch will begin at noon. Bring a covered dish and/or dessert, maybe even a liter of pop, tea or lemonade.
Also bring your old pictures or your genealogy.
For more information, call Traci Cox at (918) 677-2235 or Kim Robertson at (918) 647-6153, or go to the family's Facebook page — Livingston Buck and Angeline Mitchell White Family.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- 46th annual Livingston Buck/Angeline Mitchell White reunion slated Saturday
- ‘Elvis’ and Austin Butler feel the temperature rising
- Early voting will take place Thursday through Saturday
- Primary Election - Tuesday, June 28th
- Just Announced: Taloa Music Festival at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grant
- U.S. 59 near Long Lake Hill Road closed due to accident (UPDATE - ROAD NOW OPEN)
- Pollination investigation happening Wednesday at LC Museum
- Summer Solstice Walks slated Tuesday at Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center
Popular Content
Articles
- Two reported dead following Vian shooting, one having LeFlore County ties
- U.S. 59 near Long Lake Hill Road closed due to accident (UPDATE - ROAD NOW OPEN)
- Welcome to the 2022 Homecoming Celebration
- Driver who lost his life in last Saturday's fatal accident identified
- Talihina male teen loses life in ATV accident
- Wister teen loses life in early Friday morning accident
- First federal Juneteenth holiday slated Monday; court house, banks, post offices will be closed, but Poteau City Hall, libraries will be open
- Longtime County Court Clerk resigning June 30; Hall will become secretary bailiff for Judge Sullivan
- Just Announced: Taloa Music Festival at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Grant
- Poteau Public Schools hires new assistant superintendent, other staff
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.