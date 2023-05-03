633 RECOVERY TEAM
Here are the 633 Recovery team members, from left, Brett Collins, Doug Mathis, 633 Recovery Director Kane Riggs, Robert “Stretch” Keen behind Riggs, Montana Pearson, John Jolley, Jaycen “Red” Pipkins and Corey Mashaney.
PDN photo by David Seeley
633 Recovery is up and running at its Howe location behind the former B-N-B Mart.
There are four major buildings — the transitional living house for men, a women's facility, a men's facility and the administration building — along with duplexes.

