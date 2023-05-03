633 Recovery is up and running at its Howe location behind the former B-N-B Mart.
There are four major buildings — the transitional living house for men, a women's facility, a men's facility and the administration building — along with duplexes.
"(The transitional living house for men) will house 16 men who come out of the program that needs a place to go," 633 Recovery Director Kane Riggs said. "A lot of these guys don't have a safe place to go home to. They can stay in the transition living house until they get a apartment or a place of safety. This is really just a safe environment to heal in by not only putting God in the center of it with our discipleship program but providing these guys with jobs and different life skills. A lot of these guys don't have life skills.
"(The women's facility) will house 16 women. My wife Heather will be running the women's facility. We're really excited about that, getting to house 16 women to come in off the street. Later on, we hope to be able to take on women with kids.
"(The men's facility) will house 60 men when it's up and running at full capacity. It has an industrial kitchen in it. We'll have 92 beds for people when we're all up and running. Right now, we have 18 men living here."
The administration building has multiple uses.
"We do classes there," Riggs said. "On Monday nights, we have a 12-step faith-based meeting. On Tuesday nights, there is a meeting for GED (General Educational Development) classes — anybody can come. Also on Tuesday nights, we host an NA meeting (Narcotics Anonymous). All these meetings are open to the public."
The duplexes will be for "team housing."
"Our guys who work here live in those duplexes," Riggs said. "Our staff will have to grow to take on more responsibility of more people. We're looking into some grants and some other things. We're getting great support from the community. It's going to be something that makes a difference in our community. I don't think there will be anything in this part of the country like this in southeastern Oklahoma that is housing this many people as do as many things as what we're doing here."
There's more in the works.
"There's 40 acres of infrastructure," Riggs said. "We have plans to build some family housing so we can take in families. We're hoping by the end of the year, we'll be able to do some other things in these other buildings. There's some transitions that have to be made. I could see us having a homeless shelter here. We're going to build a convention center where we can set up tables and chairs for about 350 people. We'll have some conference rooms in it. There's just so many things we can do."
Not only is there the main 633 Recovery complex, but recently the organization took over the old Spiro Methodist Church.
"On Tuesday nights, we have a group there for family members of drug addicts and alcoholics called 'Faith, Friends and Family,'" Riggs said. "On Wednesday nights, we have a Narcotics Anonymous meeting. Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., we give out food and clothes. We're actually getting our paperwork for the Eastern Oklahoma Food Bank — we'll be partnering with them within the next few weeks. On Sunday mornings, we have an outreach service at 10 a.m. We serve breakfast at 9:30 a.m. We have a 12-step meeting at 11 a.m."
Riggs also makes sure all the people of 633 Recovery give back to the community.
"We have an outreach team that goes out and works in (Spiro) to pick up trash and clean up yards for elderly people," he said. "We've started in Howe where we had guys go out and clean up the ditches and the cemetery. We're going to do some other volunteer work with the city (Howe). We want to be good for the community."
Riggs is not hesitant to thank the main individual for making this all possible.
"It seemed big at first, but with God all things are possible — and only through God is this working," he said. "God makes the impossible possible. It's only God who can do something like this. He cares about people. We have such a need here in our community for people who are on drugs and alcohol. There's just no place for them to go. With this Fentanyl epidemic that's going on, there is really a big need here in our part of the country (to help those recover). We're just moving forward."
For additional information about the organization, go online to www.633recovery.com.