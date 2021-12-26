A 7-year-old Wister girl was injured in a four-wheeler accident Christmas afternoon near Broken Bow.
According to the report filed by McCurtain County Detachment of Troop E Trooper Devin Walbridge, an unnamed 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old male, both from Wister, were riding on a 2017 John Deere XUV590M in along a private driveway.
Walbridge's report said that at approximately 3:49 p.m. at 4622 Oklahoma State Highway 3, approximately six miles east of Broken Bow, the four-wheeler made a sharp turn to the north and struck a tree. The four-wheeler rolled approximately one-quarter of a time, coming to rest on its side.
According to Walbridge's report, the driver, the 7-year-old Wister girl, was ejected and pinned under the vehicle for an unknown amount of time.
Walbridge's report said that the four-wheeler was equipped with seat belts but not used, and the vehicle had no airbags.
The 7-year-old Wister girl was transported by Air Evac to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where she was admitted in stable condition with arm and head injuries. The 9-year-old Wister male was not injured.
Walbridge was aided at the scene by Air Evac, the McCurtain County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the McCurtain County Sheriff's Department and the Broken Bow Fire Department.