A busy agenda tonight for Poteau City Council
It will be a busy agenda for the Poteau City Council when it has its July meeting at approximately 7:10 tonight at Poteau City Hall.
The City Council will look to accept the retirements of Poteau Police Department officers James Spraberry and Michael Jackson after a quarter of a century of service effective July 22, the resignation of vested officer Jerimy Emmert after 10 years of service effective Monday and the hiring of Yaquelin Aguero and Stephanie Syrock pending the passing of their physicals.
The City Council also will look to approve the resignation of volunteer firefighter and secretary/treasurer Dustin Armstrong and the promotion of Jeff Gibson to secretary/treasurer.
Service pins will be awarded — a 25-year pin to Jackson, a 20-year pin to firefighter Jay Sommers, 1 15-year pin to Poteau Area Recreational Complex staff member Billy Cook, 10-year service pins to Poteau Police Department Det. Billy Hooper and officers Jody Thompson and Brandon Richie and a five-year pin to Poteau Nutrition Center staff member Sheila Schneider.
The City Council will look at dealing with a property issue at 201 South Saddler Avenue, to approve a resolution for an investment policy for the City of Poteau, to approve a specific use permit per the recommendation of the City of Poteau Planning Commission for a cannabis grower facility to be at 615 Country Club Lane for Flavor Town Farmz, to approve Robert S. Kerr Airport Manager Rossi Christenberry's contract, to approve the P-card implementation and e-payables from Arvest Bank, to approve a specific use permit per the recommendation of the Planning Commission for a food truck and commercial kitchen to be located at 505 South Webb Lane for Wryan Webb, to approve increasing water rates and to approve the 2017-18 financial audit as performed by Hinkle and Company.
The City Council will look to approve payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, approve the acceptance of department reports and approve the budget transfers for June.
The first meeting of Tuesday night’s tripleheader of meetings will be the Poteau Industrial Authority at 7 p.m. The board is expected to hear reports by Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages and Historic Downtown Poteau Executive Director Mary Parham. The board also will look to approve an investment policy for the Poteau Industrial Authority.
The board will look to approve payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, approve the acceptance of department reports and approve the budget transfers for June.
The second meeting of the night will be the Poteau Public Works Authority which is slated to begin at approximately 7:05 p.m., the board will look to approve full-time benefits to Coady Francis in the City of Poteau Sewer Department as well as to approve an investment policy for the Poteau Public Works Authority, to award a bid for the sanitary sewer east of interceptor to Brothers Construction for $2,782,525.10, to approve increasing water rates and to approve the 2017-18 financial audit as performed by Hinkle and Company.
The board also will look to approve payment of purchase orders as signed and approved by the City of Poteau Finance Committee, approve the acceptance of department reports and approve the budget transfers for June.
