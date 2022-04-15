featured breaking
A busy April for Poteau Chamber of Commerce
- David Seeley
April has been and will continue to be a busy month for the Poteau Chamber of Commerce.
It started, no fooling, with the first 2022 "Positively Poteau Cruise Night" on April Fool's Day.
"It was big," Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages told members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin. "Those people go through those drive-thrus for food, and it puts them in those seats in the restaurants — that's the whole purpose of it. We hope they burn up a whole tank of gas and have to buy one (more tank of gas) before they go home. It puts a lot of revenue that night in the city. We'll do it on the first Friday of every month until like November because we still had pretty weather."
The next big event has truly been all month, but the big day of it is slated for today weather permitting — that being "Trash-Off."
"There's looking like bad weather (today)," Wages said. "It's a bad time. Easter is usually around April 8. This is the date (third Saturday of April) that the State (Chamber of Commerce) picks. We've got 100 that will pick up next Saturday. We had 50 pick up during the week. We had another 80 that will pick up, and Mayor White just told me the City (of Poteau) did a big push Friday. The Chamber was out Friday as well."
The month will cap off with the 103rd Poteau Chamber of Commerce Banquet, slated for 6 p.m. April 28 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center.
"We are actually at capacity," Wages said. "We have about 50 individual tickets we can sell. We'll be honoring civic improvement, a Lifetime Achievement Award, a Citizen of the Year and Volunteers of the Year. We're doing (a theme) of 'Down and Derby.' We're actually going to do virtual horse racing with the (LeFlore) County Sheriff's Department, the Poteau Police and Fire departments, the City (of Poteau) and LeFlore County EMS (Emergency Medical Services). They had four different races to qualify, then the qualifiers ran for titles. When we tested it the first time, there was quite the pile up, so, it was good and funny at the same time to see the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department group in uniform all tangled up on these big, huge rubber horses — a little humor and entertainment at the banquet. J.B. Lloyd's band will be the opening. The Choctaw Casino Resort at Pocola will be doing an hors d'oeuvre buffet line in the back. We will have a lot of people from out of town. I'm in an group called the Oklahoma Chamber Commerce Executives, and they say right now we are the largest Chamber banquet in the state outside the State (Chamber) banquet."
Some other upcoming events include a "Meet the Political Candidates Luncheon" likely in May, followed by a political forum June 2. The annual Poteau Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic will be June 17 at Wolf Ridge Country Club.
The big annual Chamber event is the 15th Poteau Balloonfest, slated Oct. 14-15.
However, that won't be the only October event for the Chamber.
"In October, we're going to have a three-day event that will have 15 site consultants here for three days with Oklahoma Southeast," Wages said. "We're excited to bring those people to town to show them Poteau. They'll get to do a little hog hunting, and we'll have a community night and take them around town."
Wages also told the Poteau Kiwanians that two projects are in the works. One is to get people to travel to Cavanal Hill off the Cavanal Expressway.
"I want to designate exactly how to get Cavanal (Hill) off the bypass by taking Polk Creek Street — that's the best way," she said. "It's so easy to get them (to Cavanal Hill) off the bypass. We'll be removing a lot of the old signs. (City of Poteau) Street Commissioner Ronnie (Burgess) and we made notes of the leaning signs and the signs that need to totally come down, so we did that (Wednesday). We're going to actually re-do the signs at the each end of town — they don't look back, but it's just time for a change. We want to show that we're a progressive community."
The other project deals with banners.
"From the Beautification Committee, I just recently ordered 15 new banners for downtown that says 'Historic Poteau,' so when the veterans banners aren't up, the 'Historic Poteau' banners will be up," Wages said. "There's over 120 veterans banners — I just ordered six new ones. We've got enough veterans banners to get lined up (along North Broadway Avenue) almost to Walmart. It's been a great project, and we're happy to have that project going."
Wages also talked about the Chamber's new app as well as its new-look website.
