Last Saturday was one of my favorite activities as I worked the 78th Southeast Oklahoma Area Livestock Show. I had the privilege of the announcing duties. I always enjoy interacting with our youth as I believe these will be our future leaders. The Lions Club has been a longtime sponsor of this show.
I also attended the Wilburton Lions Club meeting this past Tuesday, providing them with a legislative update on what's happening at the Capitol. This really is a coming home as I maintain my membership in this organization. I really use these updates as an opportunity to gauge what the membership feels as to what is important legislative wise.
This week really seems like Lions Club week as I talk about some more of the bills I'll be introducing this session. Lions Club has been a longtime sponsor of the eye bank. Some states have allowed for-profit organizations to move in and manage these eye banks. My bill will restrict this allowing for nonprofits only to continue this practice.
• • •
I'm still not happy with the Oklahoma Tax Commission rulings pertaining to our farm and ranch sales tax exemptions. I will be trying to revive my House Bill 1682 from last year, which would prohibit the commission from requiring a copy of your Internal Revenue Service Schedule F Form as I believe it contains too much sensitive information. One bill I'm introducing would allow that if there is no change in your operation you simply will check a box to renew.
• • •
As always Thank You for allowing me to serve you. I can be reached by telephone at (405) 557-7381 or by e-mail at jim.grego@okhouse.gov.
• • •
Grego is a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, representing District 17. He can be reached at Jim.Grego@okhouse.gov or (405) 557-7381.