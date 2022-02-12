popular
A five-hour feast yesterday is no help today
- Andy and Renie Bowman
-
-
- Comments
The couple sitting in the counselor’s office had been married more than 40 years. They had weathered financial setbacks, the rearing of two children, moving from city to city due to job changes and countless marital disagreements, but they had finally hit their last wall and in desperation. They had come to the point of consulting a marriage counselor. Now, they sat in cold silence as they waited for the therapist to join them.
Into this tense and silent setting walked the counselor, who seated himself and turned to the wife. “Mrs. Smith, in your opinion, what seems to be the root problem that has brought you and your husband to see me today?”
Tears of frustration filled her eyes as she bit her lip. Finally, gaining control of her emotions, she blurted, “He never tells me he loves me! He just blabs on about everything else in our lives, and I am sick of being taken for granted!”
Staring in astonishment at his wife, the husband then exclaimed, “What are you talking about, woman? I most certainly have told you that I love you!”
Mrs. Smith yelled back in frustration, “When? When did you tell me? You never tell me you love me!”
“On the day we got married, I said how much you mean to me, and that I truly love you — and I told you then that if anything changed, I would let you know! Nothing has changed!”
If this is you, then maybe — just maybe — you might need to change your way of communicating.
A five-hour feast — 40 years ago — of their favorite foods doesn’t help a hungry person today, and the words of affection you spoke to your spouse long ago doesn’t do a blessed thing for right now. Most of us need to hear that we are loved just a little more often than that. Granted, you may be one of those strong silent types, not comfortable expressing your deep feelings. You prefer showing your love by doing, not talking. That's understandable, but here is the problem: Your loved one needs you to give them those words. Their ears and eyes feed their heart, and if the heart is starving, then a lonely hunger begins — and hunger feeds resentment.
This truth applies to more than spouses. Many a child goes through kidhood, never getting a lot of ‘Atta-boy!’ from his parents — and eventually grows into an adult with a lingering, deeply buried sense of frustration and low self-esteem. Parents, words of encouragement and love have more effect on the well-being of your child than anything else does in this life.
You have the power to give a loved one a great head-start on their day. Go ahead and praise little Johnny for only spilling his orange juice once at breakfast. Hug your prickly, sulky teenager as she flounces out the door. Stop rushing around and make time to tell your spouse you love them.
Make their day brighter — and probably their life.
• • •
Andy E. Bowman has been a Southern Baptist pastor in Oklahoma and Florida for more than 30 years. Recently medically retired from that field, he and his wife, Renie, now author the column “Coffeetime with Brother Andy,” writing on currently relevant topics from a conservative and humorous viewpoint. The new “Coffeetime With Andy and Renie Podcast” can be found at www.coffeetimecolumn.com or your favorite podcaster site.
Latest News
- A five-hour feast yesterday is no help today
- New legislative session started Monday afternoon
- Choctaw Nation delving into education realm
- OSDH reports no new COVID cases, deaths in county
- Review: Tim Roth drops out, in paradise, in ‘Sundown’
- Review: ‘Ice Age’ franchise tries spin-off with possums bros
- Panama High School student arrested after threatening post
- Review: The long-delayed ‘Death on the Nile’ runs aground
Popular Content
Articles
- Panama High School student arrested after threatening post
- Arkoma standoff ends with suspect in custody, victim deceased
- Washington man loses life in Monday accident at Big Cedar (UPDATE WITH DECEASED'S CORRECT HOMETOWN)
- Poteau City Council approves personnel matters during Monday night's meeting
- Choctaw Casino to Host Job Fair
- Poteau, Pocola, Howe, Heavener to host basketball districts
- Man of the Woods Experience: Completing my Oklahoma 77-county quest
- Father-son Odom duo named football All-State
- February sports calendar for LeFlore County area
- Poteau citizen inducted into Centenarians of Oklahoma
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.