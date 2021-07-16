Things are relatively quiet this time of the year without a whole lot of functions going on.
The State Board of Education on Monday adopted emergency rules to give teachers guidelines on how to follow a new law that prevents controversial curriculum such as critical race theory in the classroom. This curriculum is based on Marxist ideology and teaches children to distrust others based on race or skin color.
I voted for House Bill 1775, which prevents such teaching. I’m glad to the State Board of Education adopted the rules to help teachers know what is appropriate and what is not. The law does not stop the teaching of history, including about slavery or the Holocaust or anything like that.
I’m looking forward to the start of the school year, as I’m sure many parents and students are as well. I know our teachers will do a great job of helping our kids catch up on any learning time lost during the pandemic.
As always, thanks for allowing me to serve. Never hesitate to contact my office if we can be of assistance. I can be reached at Jim.Grego@okhouse.gov or (405) 557-7381.
• • •
Grego is a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, representing District 17. He can be reached by e-mail at Jim.Grego@okhouse.gov or by telephone (405) 557-7381.