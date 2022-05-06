This week really seems like the brakes have been applied to the legislative process. Deadline week passed for hearing Senate bills last week, but, more importantly, the deadline passed for the Senate passing bills originating in the House.
Unfortunately, my House Bill 1681, which would have provided some relief for park entry fees, failed to make it to the floor. After two years of working this bill, my only option is to start the process over next session.
House Bill 2363 also failed to make the cut. This bill would have added all meats to the Oklahoma Certified category, not just beef. I will start over on this as well.
• • •
I was honored that Speaker McCall asked me to serve on a special investigative committee to look into the contract between the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department (OTRD) and Swadely's Bar-B-Q to operate restaurants at state parks.
We'll be looking into the potential misuse of taxpayer dollars through our vendor agreements. This follows a March report by the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency outlining questionable spending at the OTRD. At public hearings beginning next month, our 15-member, bipartisan House Special Investigative Committee will review the circumstances surrounding that contract and, potentially, other concerning uses of public resources. I'll keep you posted.
• • •
On Monday, in a joint session between the House and Senate, we honored our veterans in an observation of Veterans Awareness Day. The Oklahoma Veterans Council led us in prayer to honor and pay respects to those who have served our nation and those who died in such service.
Several awards were given to members who support our veterans or who have served in our armed forces, and many others were recognized. Our gratitude goes out to the selfless sacrifice of the men and women who serve to keep our nation secure and free can never be sufficient, but I'm glad to take every opportunity to show our veterans our sincere appreciation.
• • •
As always, thank You for allowing me to serve you. I can be reached at by telephone at (405) 557-7381 or by e-mail at jim.grego@okhouse.gov.
• • •
Grego serves District 17 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Latimer County and parts of LeFlore and Pittsburg counties.