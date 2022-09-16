JIM GREGO

I made a quick trip to Atlanta last week to attend a master class on the future of agriculture at Georgia Tech University. We were hosted on a tour of the Georgia State Capital as well as the Georgia Department of Agriculture. It made me appreciate what we have in Oklahoma with our buildings being in good repair but also just the space around our buildings. It was a good trip to see what is happening in other states.

• • •

Tags

Recommended for you