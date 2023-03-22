breaking
Abducted LeFlore County infant found safe Monday in Sand Springs, mother arrested
- By David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
A LeFlore County infant who was abducted by his natural birth mother Breana Rachelle Wilson late Sunday night/early Monday morning was found safe later Monday in Sand Springs.
An Amber Alert was sent out early Monday morning for 3-month-old infant Junior Gypsy Breeze Wilson, who was abducted by his mother at the infant's foster home.
The Amber Alert said the mother and infant might be in the Mannford area, which is west of Tulsa and Keystone Lake.
LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry told The Poteau Daily News on Wednesday afternoon that the mother had been arrested.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- CASC softball comes from behind to complete sweep at Northern Arkansas
- Wednesday baseball: Poteau, Spiro blank district foes
- Abducted LeFlore County infant found safe Monday in Sand Springs, mother arrested
- Pocola softball beats Heavener to finish 4-0 at conference festival; Lions win two at home, more area softball baseball
- Spiro grad Perry delivers OT win for North Texas at OSU in NIT quarterfinals
- Baseball rankings Week 2: Wister moves upward
- Williams new Panama postmaster
- Deadline for absentee ballots for April 4 election is Monday
Popular Content
Articles
- OTC executive director trying to make things better for taxpayers, employees
- The Circus is Coming to Town!
- Dolly Parton Imagination Library coming to LeFlore County
- Watch the Big Top Go Up in Antlers THIS FRIDAY!!!
- USDA Rural Development makes $50 million loan to Arkansas Valley Electric Cooperative to help customers with improved electricity capabilities
- Red Oak man loses life in accident near Talihina
- One person dead after shooting in Pocola
- Williams new Panama postmaster
- Pocola softball beats Heavener to finish 4-0 at conference festival; Lions win two at home, more area softball baseball
- 2022-23 LeFlore County area basketball end-of-season records
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.