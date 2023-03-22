A LeFlore County infant who was abducted by his natural birth mother Breana Rachelle Wilson late Sunday night/early Monday morning was found safe later Monday in Sand Springs.
An Amber Alert was sent out early Monday morning for 3-month-old infant Junior Gypsy Breeze Wilson, who was abducted by his mother at the infant's foster home.
The Amber Alert said the mother and infant might be in the Mannford area, which is west of Tulsa and Keystone Lake.
LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry told The Poteau Daily News on Wednesday afternoon that the mother had been arrested.

Tags

Recommended for you