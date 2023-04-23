The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail for Wister School District Special Bond election on May 9 must be received by the LeFlore County Election Board by 5 p.m. Monday.
LeFlore County Election Board Secretary Sharon Steele said absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways.
“In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot,” she said. “It’s easy to apply. Voters can submit their applications online, in-person, by fax, mail or even e-mail.”
Steele reminds voters only the applicant can submit his or her own absentee ballot application. It is against the law to submit an absentee ballot application for another person. Voters who submit their application in-person at the County Election Board will be asked to provide proof of identity.
Voters with questions about absentee voting should contact the County Election Board at (918) 647-3701 or by e-mail to leflorecounty@elections.ok.gov.
The LeFlore County Election Board is located at 103 North Church Street in the LeFlore County Court House Annex. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.