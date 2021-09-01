Voters in LeFlore County who want absentee ballots mailed to them for the Sept. 14 special municipal election for the town of Wister should apply now, according to LeFlore County election Board Secretary Sharon Steele.
The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday. Voters can submit a request using the OK Voter Portal at www.Oklahoma.gov/election/ovp. Request forms are also available at www.Oklahoma.gov/elections and the county election board office at 103 North Church Street in Poteau.
Voters exempt from having a ballot notarized include those who are physically incapacitated, those who care for physically incapacitated individuals that cannot be left alone and voters confined to nursing homes. Those voters may opt to have their ballot witnessed by two people.
Military personnel and residents living overseas, along with their spouses and dependents are also eligible for certain allowances. Military personnel should contact voting service officers in their units for absentee application forms. Residents living overseas may obtain absentee voting applications from any United States military installation or U.S. embassy or consulate.
All completed absentee ballots must be in the hands of the county election board no later than 7 p.m. Sept. 14.
For questions or more information, call the election board at (918) 647-3701.