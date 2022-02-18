breaking
Active COVD cases drop in county, but two more deaths reported
- David Seeley
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) had one piece of good news for LeFlore County in its Friday morning update.
The OSDH update showed active COVID cases dropped from 734, which was reported Wednesday morning, down to 298 as of Friday morning.
Poteau had the biggest decline, going from 183 on Wednesday to 72 on Friday.
Talihina, the other LeFlore County town that had double digits in active cases (109) on Wednesday morning, dropped to 62 on Friday morning.
Two towns — Cameron and Muse — each saw all its active cases go away. Cameron still reported 27 and Muse eight on Wednesday morning.
All the remaining county towns saw decreases in active COVID cases.
Heavener and Spiro went from 80 on Wednesday morning to 27 and 30, respectively.
Pocola dropped from 52 on Wednesday morning to 24, Howe went from 49 to 16, Wister dropped from 42 to 21, Arkoma went from 29 to 10, Panama dropped from 22 to nine, Bokoshe went from 21 to 11, Shady Point dropped from 18 to six and Whitesboro went from 14 to 10.
However, one bit of not-so-good news from the OSDH was there were two more deaths in the county stemming either directly or indirectly from COVID as Poteau and Panama each had a new death reported, making their respective totals 31 and six.
All total, there are now 89 deaths reported in LeFlore County as of Friday morning. Talihina has 23, Heavener 12, Pocola with seven and Bokoshe and Spiro with five apiece.
With regards to the entire state, the OSDH's Friday update said Oklahoma has now recorded 1,013,287 COVID cases, an increase of 2,733 since Wednesday morning's update.
Thursday saw 1,119 new COVID cases, after 1,047 new cases were reported Tuesday morning.
All total, there are 11,874 active COVID cases as of Friday morning, which is about a 3,100 decline from Wednesday morning's number of 14,994.
Since Wednesday morning, the death count went from 14,152 to Friday morning's total of 14,223, meaning there have been 71 deaths — including Poteau's new one and Panama's new one — from either the virus directly or indirectly in about a 48-hour period.
