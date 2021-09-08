The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported on its website Wednesday afternoon that the number of active COVID-19 cases and deaths from the virus rose in LeFlore County.
The active number of COVID-19 cases went from 373 last week to 390 on Wednesday.
Eight of the 13 county towns saw a rise in active COVID-19 cases as Poteau jumped from 87 to 99, Talihina went from 44 to 46, Pocola rose from 18 to 31, Wister saw an increase from 20 to 26, Cameron went from 19 to 25, Panama jumped from 15 to 19, Bokoshe rose from 12 to 16 and Fanshawe went from one to two.
The other county towns saw a slight drop in active cases from last week. Spiro went from 54 to 53, Heavener dropped from 48 to 40, Howe decreased from 18 to 16, Shady Point went from 21 to 11 and Arkoma dropped from 16 to six.
Unfortunately, deaths Nos. 72 and 73 from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19 also were recorded by OSDH. Bokoshe saw its fourth death, while Heavener had its 13th death.
Poteau still has 23 deaths, followed by followed by Talihina with 15, Pocola with four, Spiro with three, Arkoma, Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister each with two and Cameron with one.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 568,874 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according Wednesday afternoon’s OSDH website update.