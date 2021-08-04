The good news from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is that the number of active COVID-19 cases dropped from 168 to 156 in Wednesday afternoon’s update.
However, some towns saw a rise in the number of active cases from last week’s OSDH website update. Wister went from 11 active cases last week to 19 this week, Cameron spiked from four cases to 10 and Arkoma jumped from five to nine.
On the other hand, several towns saw a drop in active cases as Poteau dropped from 48 to 30, Talihina went from 22 to 16, Pocola dropped one from 18 to 17, Bokoshe went from 11 to nine, Heavener dropped from eight to five and Panama went from seven to five.
Spiro (24), Shady Point (eight) and Howe (four) saw no change in their number of active COVID-19 cases.
However, there were two more deaths recorded, both in Poteau, to raise the death toll from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19 to 70. The The deaths are 23 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 486,232 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according Wednesday afternoon’s OSDH website update.