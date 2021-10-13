The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) had some very good news for LeFlore County as the OSDH website reported Wednesday afternoon that the number of active COVID-19 cases dropped from 168 last week to 123 on Wednesday.
All but two county towns saw a drop in active COVID-19 cases from a week ago. Spiro and Arkoma each saw the biggest decline, losing 10 active cases apiece — Spiro going from 22 active cases last week to 12 this week and Arkoma dropping from 12 last week to two this week. Heavener dropped from 19 cases last week to 18 this week, Talihina went from 16 to 10, Wister dropped from 14 to nine, Howe went from nine to seven, Pocola dropped from 12 to seven, Cameron went from seven to six, Panama dropped from seven to five and Shady Point went from four to one.
Poteau remained with 41 active cases, while Bokoshe still has five active cases.
The one bit of bad news the OSDH website reported was LeFlore County’s 77th death, that coming in Spiro.
Of the 77 deaths, Poteau has 24 deaths, followed by Talihina with 16, Heavener with 13, Bokoshe, Pocola and Spiro with four each, Howe with three, Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point and Wister with two each and Cameron with one.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 627,699 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to the the OSDH website update Wednesday afternoon.