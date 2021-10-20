The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) had some good news and some not-so-good news on its website Wednesday afternoon.
The good news was the number of active COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County dropped below 100 to 90. It was 123 a week ago.
Poteau had the biggest drop in COVID-19 cases, going from 41 last week to 29 on Wednesday.
Poteau was one of nine county towns that saw a drop in active COVID-19 cases from a week ago. Heavener went from 18 to 13, Wister dropped from nine to seven, Cameron went from six to five, Howe dropped from seven to five, Spiro went from 12 to five, Bokoshe dropped from five to four, Talihina went from 10 to four and Panama dropped from five to two.
Arkoma stayed at two active COVID-19 cases, but both Pocola (seven to nine) and Shady Point (one to five) saw increases in active cases.
The bad news was since last week’s last OSDH website update, LeFlore County has seen eight more deaths to make the number rise to 85.
Poteau saw two more deaths to raise its total number of deaths to 26, Bokoshe and Pocola (four to five) each saw a new death reported. However, the town with the biggest number of new COVID-19 related deaths was Talihina, going from 16 to 20.
Heavener still has recorded 13 deaths stemming from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19, Spiro has four deaths, Howe with three, Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point and Wister all with two each and Cameron with one.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 635,447 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according Wednesday afternoon’s OSDH website update.