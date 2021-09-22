There was some good news and bad news from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) on its weekly update Wednesday afternoon.
The good news was LeFlore County’s active COVID-19 cases dropped by 86, going from 306 last week to 220 on Wednesday afternoon.
Nine of 13 county towns saw a drop in active cases. Poteau saw the biguest decline, going from 77 active cases last week to 47 on Wednesday. Talihina dropped from 54 last week to 35 this week, Pocola went from 22 to 17, Spiro dropped from 40 to 16, Heavener went from 28 to 16, Howe dropped from 17 to 14, Bokoshe went from 13 to nine, Panama dropped from 14 to eight and the one active case Fanshawe reported last week went by the wayside this week.
Four towns did see an increase in active COVID-19 cases. Wister jumped from 20 active cases last week to 27 on Wednesday, Shady Point went from seven last week to 13 this week, Arkoma jumped from seven to 10, Cameron went from six to eight.
The other bit of disturbing news was the OSDH website showed was there were two more deaths that happened directly due to the virus or complications from COVID-19. Poteau saw its 24th death, while Talihina saw its 16th.
Those two deaths now bring the death total to 75. Besides Poteau’s death total reaching 24 and Talihina’s reaching 16, Heavener has 13 deaths, followed by Bokoshe and Pocola with four each, Spiro with three, Arkoma, Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister each with two and Cameron with one.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 598,072 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to Wednesday afternoon’s OSDH website update.