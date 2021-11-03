The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) had pretty much good news for LeFlore County regarding COVID-19 in its latest website update Wednesday afternoon.
The number of active COVID-19 cases continue dropping, going from 90 two weeks ago to 79 last week to 72 on Wednesday.
Four county towns did see a slight increase in active COVID-19 cases as Spiro jumped from eight to 11, Cameron went from five to six, Talihina jumped from two to three and Pocola went from one to three.
Six other towns saw drops in their numbers of active COVID-19 cases. Poteau dropped from 24 to 21, Heavener went from 11 to nine, Wister dropped from six to four, Bokoshe went from four to three, Panama dropped from three to one and Howe went from five to one.
Shady Point still has eight active cases, while Arkoma remained at two.
The deaths stayed at 89, according to the OSDH website update Wednesday afternoon. Poteau has recorded 28 deaths, Talihina with 20, Heavener 13, Bokoshe and Pocola each with five, Spiro four, Howe and Panama with three each, Arkoma, Cameron, Shady Point and Wister with two apiece.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 645,352 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according Wednesday aftern