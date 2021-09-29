The Oklahoma Department of Health (OSDH) gave LeFlore County good news in its Wednesday afternoon update on its website.
According to the OSDH website, LeFlore County dropped from 220 active COVID-19 cases last week to 162 on Wednesday.
All but one town in the county saw a drop in active COVID-19 cases. The three towns with the biggest drops were Talihina (35 down to 20), Shady Point (13 to three) and Wister (27 to 17). Poteau dropped from 47 to 45, Spiro went from 16 to 13, Howe dropped from 14 to 11, Pocola went from 17 to 10, Cameron and Panama each dropped from eight to seven, Arkoma went from 10 to five and Bokoshe dropped from nine to five.
The only county town that saw a rise in active COVID-19 cases was Heavener, rising from 16 to 19.
Another bit of good news was the death total from either COVID-19 or complications from the virus stayed the same at 75. The deaths are Poteau with 24, Talihina with 16, Heavener with 13 deaths, Bokoshe and Pocola with four each, Spiro with three, Arkoma, Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister each with two and Cameron with one.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 609,737 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according Wednesday afternoon’s OSDH website update.