The latest information from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) shows the number of active COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County has dropped by more than half.
According to the OSDH’s website Wednesday afternoon, there were only 15 active cases in LeFlore County.
The active cases were: Spiro — 4, Poteau — 3, Heavener — 2, Pocola — 2, Arkoma — 1, Cameron — 1, Howe — 1, Wister — 1. Cameron and Pocola each saw an active case go inactive, while Howe went from none a week ago to one active case this week.
All active cases a week ago in Bokoshe, Shady Point and Talihina have gone inactive as well.
The deaths that stemmed directly from the virus or due to complications from COVID-19 are still at 68, with those being 21 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 454,884 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19 according to the OSDH website Wednesday afternoon.