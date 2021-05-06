According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website Wednesday afternoon, LeFlore County has seen a sharp decline in the number of active cases — dropping from 87 as of a week ago to only 16.
The active cases as of Wednesday afternoon were: Poteau — 4, Shady Point — 3, Howe — 2, Wister — 2, Heavener — 1, Panama — 1, Pocola — 1, Spiro — 1, Talihina — 1.
The number of deaths from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19 still stands at 65. The deaths are 20 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, three each in Bokoshe and Pocola, two apiece in Howe, Panama, Shady Point, Spiro and Wister and one each in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 448,872 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19, according to OSDH’s Wednesday afternoon website update.