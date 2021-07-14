What a difference a week makes.
A week ago, the Oklahoma Department of Health (OSDH) reported 22 active COVID-19 cases in LeFlore County. Wednesday’s newest OSDH update showed a major spike.
The OSDH website showed the number of active COVID-19 cases doubled to 44.
In fact, 11 of the 12 major LeFlore County towns showed an increase. The only city that didn’t show an increase was Poteau, which still has 12 active cases reported.
Spiro jumped from three to five active COVID-19 cases, Talihina went from one to five, Bokoshe doubled from two to four, Howe went from one to four, Cameron went from one to three, Wister went from zero last week to three this week, Arkoma went from having none last week to two this week, Heavener and Panama each doubled from one to two active cases and Pocola and Shady Point went from zero to each town having one new COVID-19 case.
The good news was the OSDH did not report any new deaths stemming from the virus itself or complications from COVID-19 as the death total in LeFlore County still stands at 68. The deaths are 21 in Poteau, 15 in Talihina, 12 in Heavener, four in Pocola, three in Bokoshe and Spiro, two in Howe, Panama, Shady Point and Wister and one apiece in Arkoma and Cameron.
There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19.
There have been 461,893 Oklahomans who have recovered from issues dealing with COVID-19 according to Wednesday afternoon’s OSDH website update.