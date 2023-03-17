breaking
Active COVID cases continue dropping in county, still 112 deaths reported
- By David Seeley
This week's Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) update sent out Thursday morning continues showing good news for LeFlore County.
In Thursday morning's update, OSDH shows the amount of active COVID cases dropped from last week's update total of 23 to down to 18.
