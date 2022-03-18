The good news this week from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) was the number of active COVID cases dropped from last week's number of 11 to five — all of those in Poteau.
Unfortunately, the not-so-good news from OSDH's weekly update is the number of deaths from the virus directly or indirectly rose to 94 thanks to three more deaths in Bokoshe in the last week. Poteau still has 31 deaths, Talihina 23, Heavener 12, Pocola eight and Panama with six.
As for the entire state, Oklahoma saw 665 new COVID cases from March 6-12, making the total number of state cases reported rise to 1,029,634.
The OSDH's weekly update, which came out Thursday, shows there are 1,610 active COVID cases, which is a decrease of 725 from the March 10 OSDH update.
As of Thursday, there have been 15,173 deaths as 120 new deaths were confirmed from either the virus directly or indirectly from March 6-12.

