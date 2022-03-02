breaking
Active COVID cases drop in county, but two more deaths reported
- David Seeley
The good news from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) on Wednesday afternoon is the number of active COVID cases in LeFlore County has dropped.
After having 140 active COVID cases as of Monday, the OSDH reported the number had dropped to 98 as of Wednesday afternoon.
Talihina still has the highest number of active cases, but its total number went from 46 on Monday to 43 on Wednesday.
Poteau saw the greatest drop in active COVID cases, going from 30 on Monday to 16 on Wednesday.
Pocola also saw a drop in active COVID cases, dropping from 12 on Monday to six on Wednesday.
Heavener, Wister and Shady Point went from 10, 11 and five active COVID cases Monday, respectively, to none for each town Wednesday afternoon.
However, Howe spiked just slightly as the OSDH reported it with seven active cases Wednesday afternoon after reporting that number to be five on Monday.
Spiro still has 13 active cases and Bokoshe eight, according to the OSDH's update Wednesday afternoon.
However, the OSDH reported two more deaths over a 48-hour period as Pocola and Spiro each recorded a death, jumping the total number of deaths either directly or indirectly from the virus in LeFlore County to 91.
Poteau still leads the way with 31 total deaths, followed by Talihina with 23 deaths, Heavener with 12, Pocola with eight, Panama and Spiro with six each and Bokoshe with five.
From the state's perspective, the OSDH reported Oklahoma has recorded 1,022,769 COVID cases, about a 1,200 increase from Monday's OSDH update.
The OSDH showed Tuesday saw 920 new COVID cases, after the weekend saw 1,882 new cases reported.
According to the OSDH, there are 3,896 active cases as of Wednesday morning, which is a decrease of 10 from Monday's OSDH update.
The OSDH's Wednesday update showed there have been 14,730 deaths either directly or indirectly from COVID, an increase of 118 since Monday's update.
