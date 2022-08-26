breaking
Active COVID cases drop in county; deaths rise to 95
The good news from the Oklahoma State Department of Health is the number of active cases this week dropped according to the OSDH's weekly update released Thursday.
Last week, LeFlore County saw 268 active cases, but this week that number dropped to 240.
