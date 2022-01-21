The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) had good news Friday morning for LeFlore County as active COVID cases dropped from 837 to 820, which was Wednesday morning’s total.
Two county towns saw drops in active COVID cases as Poteau, which still has the highest active cases total in LeFlore County, dropped from 243 active cases on Wednesday to 240 on Friday, while Arkoma nearly dropped in half from 31 on Wednesday to 17 on Friday.
All other towns remained the same as for active cases. Heavener has the second-highest active cases total with 104, followed by Spiro with 91, Pocola with 78, Wister with 61, Bokoshe and Shady Point each with 45, Taihina with 43, Howe with 39, Cameron with 32, Panama with 15 and Hodgen with 10.
As for deaths, Poteau has recorded 30 deaths due directly or indirectly from the virus, followed by Talihina with 23, Heavener with 12, Pocola with seven and Bokoshe and Spiro with five apiece.
As for the state, OSDH reported 13,939 new COVID cases, making the state total to 880,342. There are 119,210 active cases as of Friday morning, with 12,968 deaths — meaning over the last two days there have been 41 new deaths since Wednesday.