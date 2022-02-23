breaking
Active COVID cases drop to 140 in LeFlore County
- David Seeley
The news Wednesday morning from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) was very good for LeFlore County.
After the OSDH reported Friday morning that LeFlore County had 298 active COVID cases, Wednesday morning's report showed the county only has 140.
Talihina has now jumped Poteau for the most active COVID cases, 46 to 30. Spiro had 13 active cases, followed by Pocola with 12, Wister with 11, Heavener with 10, Bokoshe with eight and Howe and Shady Point with five apiece. Arkoma, Cameron, Fanshawe, Hodgen, Leflore, Muse and Whitesboro have no active cases as of Wednesday morning.
OSDH still reported in Wednesday morning's update that LeFlore County still has recorded 89 deaths due directly or indirectly to COVID. Poteau's 31 is the highest in the county, followed by Talihina with 23, Heavener with 12, Pocola with seven, Panama with six and Bokoshe and Spiro with five apiece.
Statewide, the OSDH reported as of Wednesday morning there have been 1,016,945 COVID cases reported, which is about a 3,700 increase from Friday's update when it was 1,013,287.
There were 1,010 new cases reported Tuesday, with 7,674 active cases as of Wednesday morning — which is about a 4,200 decrease since Friday morning's total of 11,874 active cases.
As of Wednesday morning, the OSDH reported there have been 14,488 deaths either directly or indirectly due to COVID, which means there have been 265 more deaths since Friday morning.
