Active COVID cases drop to 46 in LeFlore County, with still 95 deaths
There was continued good news from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) when it released its weekly update Thursday morning.
The OSDH update showed that the number of active COVID cases in LeFlore County dropped from last week's total of 54 to this week's total of 46.
Poteau saw a drop from its county-high 20 active cases last week to 14 this week, which still leads the county.
Arkoma saw all of last week's five active cases go by the wayside, but other communities saw a slight increase as Talihina went from seven to 11 cases, Wister went from seven cases to nine cases and Pocola went from five to seven. Howe remained the same with five active cases.
The OSDH update still reports LeFlore County has seen 95 deaths, either from COVID directly or indirectly from the virus. Poteau leads the way with 33 deaths, followed by Talihina with 22, Heavener with 13 deaths, Pocola and Spiro with eight each, Panama with six deaths and Bokoshe with five.
As for the entire state, Thursday's OSDH update showed that from Sept. 25 through Oct. 1, Oklahoma saw 2,480 new cases — which was lower than the new cases the week before (3,251). The average number of new cases per day over the same time period is 354 — almost 100 cases per day lower than the previous week.
As of Thursday's OSDH update, the state has 5,746 active cases, which is about 1,800 less than the previous week (7,580).
As of Thursday, the number of active COVID cases in Oklahoma is 1,199,689, about 3,100 more than the week prior.
Thursday's OSDH update showed there have been 16,965 deaths either directly from the virus or indirectly due to COVID as there were 59 deaths reported during Sept. 25 through Oct. 1.
